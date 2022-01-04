In a partnership designed to embed sustainability into the programme production process in Wales, Welsh-language broadcaster S4C has launched a new partnership with the albert consortium (TAC) which represents the UK's largest production companies and broadcasters.
The agreement requires production companies to follow sustainability and environmental laws when producing new programmes. As part of the process production companies creating content for S4C will be required to complete albert's carbon footprint calculator and certification process for their productions. Productions that achieve certification will then be allowed to use the albert logo on their credit sequence.
"With climate change such a critical issue, it is vital that environmental sustainability is an integral part of the way S4C programmes are produced," observed S4C director of content Geraint Evans. "We have a duty to ensure that we keep our environmental impact to a minimum. We aim to do all we can to help and encourage the producers we work with to prioritise sustainability while producing programmes for S4C."
Added TAC chairman Dyfrig Davies: "Environmental issues are increasingly important to TAC members and climate change has to be central to our work. I welcome the collaboration between S4C and the independent television production sector to introduce albert's sustainable production scheme into its commissioning arrangements.”
"With climate change such a critical issue, it is vital that environmental sustainability is an integral part of the way S4C programmes are produced," observed S4C director of content Geraint Evans. "We have a duty to ensure that we keep our environmental impact to a minimum. We aim to do all we can to help and encourage the producers we work with to prioritise sustainability while producing programmes for S4C."
Added TAC chairman Dyfrig Davies: "Environmental issues are increasingly important to TAC members and climate change has to be central to our work. I welcome the collaboration between S4C and the independent television production sector to introduce albert's sustainable production scheme into its commissioning arrangements.”