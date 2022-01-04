In the coming together of two of the French audio-visual market’s major independent players, Pascal Breton's global entertainment group has taken a majority stake in Jean-Yves Robin's production company Federation.
Robin & Co was formed in 1998 and is active in the production of dramas for major networks and platforms, as well as feature films, documentaries, magazines and live shows. The group includes the subsidiaries Calt Production responsible for Kaamelott, Caméra Café, Vous les Femmes, Soda, Chefs; Calt Studio, headed by Xavier Matthieu; CaltStory, headed by Hervé Bellech ; Hope Production, in association with Yann Arthus Bertrand; Monkey Pack Film, headed by Marc Stanimirovic and which is dedicated to the production of feature films; and Robin Production, headed by Marion Gendron Durand.
The latter is a subsidiary dedicated to the production of shows that has discovered artists such as Kev Adams and Ahmed Sylla and is currently in production on projects from Daniel Auteuil, Morgane Cadignan, Sandrine Sarroche and more.
Founded in 2013, the group, headed by Pascal Breton and co-directed by Lionel Uzan, Federation says it is a global force in the creation, production, financing and distribution of original productions such as TV series, films, kids' programmes, documentaries and streams) for platforms and broadcasters. As the first producer to work with Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in Europe, Federation was created to be a 'federation of talents', striving to integrate the most creative producers in France and in Europe. The group currentlyhas a total of 20 subsidiary or associate production companies based in Paris, Los Angeles, Rome, Madrid, Berlin, London, Brussels and Tel Aviv.
Commenting on the merger, Breton (pictured) said: ''The exceptional relationship that Jean-Yves Robin has managed to build with many actors, writers and directors, especially in comedy, is unique in France. He and his team of producers know how to accompany all these talents from the ‘Festival du Rire’ comedy festival and small stand-up venues to the biggest popular successes, both in series or cinema. Our association can offer them even more outlets on channels, platforms, the international market and all the derivative markets born of the digital revolution that we are exploring.”
Jean-Yves Robin added : "Almost 24 years after the creation of Robin & Co, I wanted to give a new impetus to the group by approaching an industry partner who understands where we come from and our way of working, namely through a very strong relationship with our talents. The project that Pascal has built with his team is a perfect fit and I felt the obvious complementarities between our two groups, both artistically and in terms of business. Robin & Co is a close-knit team that includes producers, but also financial (Hadrien Foussard) and legal (Camille Chapuis) talents covering the whole spectrum of our activities.”
