Samsung has announced new models in its monitor line-up that that it will debut at CES.

The 2022 monitor portfolio includes features for high-performance gaming as well as smart and pro-level elements, such as the Odyssey’s Quantum Mini LED backlight panel and HDR 2000; the Smart Monitor’s do-it-all screen with smart features; and the High Resolution Monitor’s comfortable ergonomics.

The Odyssey Neo G8 is the world’s first monitor to feature a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 1000R curved screen with 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG). Performance-wise it features Quantum Mini LEDs, Quantum HDR 2000 with a 2,000nit peak brightness and a million-to-one static contrast ratio, bringing out the most subtle details for increased world building and immersion.

The Smart Monitor M8 has a thickness of 11.4mm, which is about three-quarters thinner than the previous model, the 2022 Smart Monitor M8 32” . Especially for those who value style, it features a flat-back design with enhanced usability and comes in a new warm white colour. The UHD panel provides 99% sRGB color gamut while supporting 1.07 billion colours at 400nit brightness, showing every video, document or photo with true-to-life accuracy.

Commenting on the new range, Hyesung Ha, executive vice-president of visual display business at Samsung Electronics, said: “Samsung’s 2022 lineup represents the next generation in monitor innovation with offerings that meet the demands of competitive gamers, professional designers and everyone in between. As the work and entertainment worlds continue to evolve, we are proud to deliver monitors that boost users’ experiences from the comfort of their homes.”