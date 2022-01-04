South-west of England ISP Truespeed has been given a huge fillip for the New Year in its bid to accelerate the roll-out of its ultrafast, gigabit-capable full-fibre network to more homes across urban, semi-rural and ultra-rural areas in the form of £100 million worth of funding from Aviva Investors.
The new round brings Aviva’s total investment in Truespeed to £175 million since 2017, aiding considerably the provider’s mission to act as a catalyst for communities that it believes are struggling with substandard broadband.
“Since our initial investment in 2017, Truespeed has continued to successfully deliver essential gigabit-capable broadband infrastructure to under-served locations across the South West of the UK,” commented Aviva Investors senior director, infrastructure Sean McLachlan. “This second tranche of funding reflects our belief that the company and its activities not only represent a sound investment, but also create significant social benefits for local communities across the country. We look forward to continuing to support Truespeed and furthering the roll-out of its network build and award-winning service.”
Over the course of the last twelve months, Truespeed has doubled the size of its network to bring gigabit-capable, fibre-optic connectivity to under-served areas of Somerset. As well as expanding its footprint in hard-to-reach rural areas, the firm has extended its build to the heritage cities of Bath and Wells. And in December 2021 the firm announced the start of its network build in Glastonbury, Shepton Mallet and Street.
“We are delighted that our continuing relationship with Aviva Investors has provided this next tranche of investment,” added Truespeed CEO James Lowther. “This will allow us to significantly accelerate our roll-out, enabling us to connect more customers to our ultrafast, ultra-reliable full fibre service. Credit to my predecessor Evan Wienburg and the great team here at Truespeed for the hard work undertaken to get us to this point. We are now an established and fast-growing employer in the region with a reputation for excellent staff training and personal development. It is a privilege to lead the business as we embark on our next phase of growth.”
