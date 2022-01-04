Television Jamaica (TVJ) has been accepted as a full member of the Advanced Television Systems Committee, (ATSC), an organisation representing stakeholders who are defining the global future of the next generation of television – ATSC 3.0.

Fayval Williams, minister of education, youth and information, said: “TVJ must be commended for being the first Caribbean organisation to be granted membership of ATSC,” adding that Jamaica has embarked on transitioning its television industry to the ATSC standards and expects to begin the implementation process in 2022.

Madeleine Noland, president of ATSC Inc, said: “ATSC and the international community were thrilled by the decision in Jamaica to implement ATSC 3.0 as its NextGen TV technology.”

Claire Grant, general manager, Radio and Television Jamaica, added: “When the roll out of ATSC 3.0 is complete, Jamaicans will access more television channels, more local content, better quality picture, better quality sound, better access to TV signals inside buildings, TV anywhere and everywhere on phones, tablets, portable TVs with no need for costly data, real time reporting on TV viewership, emergency alert features nationally or geographically targeted, addressable advertising and a host of other innovative offerings.”