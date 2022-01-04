Promising customers that they will experience faster speeds, lower latency, and increased capacity to support massive influx of connected devices in their homes, Comcast has announced its Wi-Fi 6E-based xFi Advanced Gateway.
The US cable giant says its new gateway will boost capacity in the home with three Wi-Fi bands – 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and a new 6 GHz band. Together, these bands are designed to reduce interference and increase bandwidth in the home by 3X to support the massive influx of connected devices currently used by consumers. It can also support twice as many simultaneous connections. The gateway is also Comcast’s first to support what it calls the speeds of the future, that is symmetrical Gigabit speeds to power the most connected homes of tomorrow.
Combined with Comcast’s efforts to evolve its network to 10G, the gateway can deliver multigigabit upload and download speeds to help ensure every game console, streaming TV, VR headset, laptop, and more, receive the speeds they need. Ultra-low lag times for those moments when response times matter most like playing Ultra HD video.
“The next generation gateway underpins our commitment to providing the best whole-home Wi-Fi experience with the fastest speeds, ultimate control, advanced cybersecurity protection and broad coverage in the home, “explained Comcast Cable CEO Dave Watson. “We’re also making the latest advancement in Wi-Fi available to our customers today, so their home networks are ready for all of the Wi-Fi 6E capable devices that hit the shelves in the future.”
The xFi Advanced Gateway was built on Comcast’s global technology platform and will begin rolling out to customers over the coming months, starting with those subscribing to Gigabit Internet or the xFi Complete package.
