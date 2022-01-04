In what the CE giant calls its “most advanced and impressive” TV line-up yet, LJG electronic has unveiled the television sets that will form its range over the course of 2022.
At the vanguard of the new offer is a range of sets based upon organic light emitting diode (OLED) screen technology. The company expects that with the line’s imaging technologies and an improved webOS offering even more smart features and services, its latest models will elevate the viewing and user experience like never before.
LG claims that its OLED TV has reshaped the premium TV segment to become the first choice for millions of consumers worldwide. Featuring LG’s OLED evo technology, the new G2 and select C2 series are said to deliver higher brightness for ultra-realistic images. Powered by LG’s new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 intelligent processor, the company’s Brightness Booster technology enables G2 series TVs to deliver even more brightness through improved heat dissipation and a more advanced algorithm.
The G2 series introduces a new 83-inch model and what is said to be the world’s first 97-inch OLED model to complement the 55-, 65- and 77-inch TVs already in the line-up. The LG G2 series delivers a refined design with its attractive flush-to-the-wall Gallery Design. LG’s C2 series offers a diverse selection of screen sizes with a total of six for 2022: world’s first 42-inch OLED TV, ideal for console and PC gaming, in addition to 48, 55, 65, 77, 83 inches. This OLED TV series features thinner bezels for a more immersive viewing experience in addition to giving the TV a sleeker design.
The latest version of LG’s Smart TV platform is designed to bring the user experience to life on LG’s new TVs, delivering maximum convenience and easier content discovery. webOS 22 introduces personal profiles so users can enjoy a more customised viewing experience. Under each profile, users can set up fast access to streaming services, get tailored content recommendations based on viewing history and receive real time alerts such as keeping up with favourite sports teams. Logging into profiles can be performed either from the TV browser or from a smartphone with NFC Magic Tap which can also be used to mirror a mobile device screen to an LG TV.
