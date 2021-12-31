Aiming to meet the growing need for broadband access and other information technology services for consumers and businesses fibre broadband and business IT solutions company C Spire has announced completion of its acquisition of Troy Cablevision.
Founded in 1985, Troy Cablevision is a regional cable television, cable internet, fibre broadband, security systems and voice over internet protocol provider that serves business and residential customers in the Wiregrass region of Alabama, specifically Pike, Coffee, Crenshaw, and Dale counties. The company is headquartered in Troy and operates regional offices in Elba, Enterprise, Luverne and Ozark.
"We've made it a major priority to invest in and expand fibre-based network deployment and enhancements throughout Alabama, and we're pleased to be providing these services in the Wiregrass," said C Spire CEO Hu Meena. "Our commitment to local customers remains, and we intend to offer the same level of hometown service Troy Cablevision has been known to provide. I am thrilled to welcome our Troy Cablevision and Union Springs Telephone Company associates to C Spire. I know we all share the simple goal of working together and serving our customers and our local community."
Earlier in 2021, C Spire announced plans to invest $500 million over the next three years to accelerate the deployment of fibre broadband internet in markets across Alabama. C Spire has constructed and is offering fibre services in thirteen markets currently in Alabama.
