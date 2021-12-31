YouTube Originals is offering a sneak peek of the first full episode of The Guava Juice Show, the new 26-episode, school-age animated comedy series from the creator of the Guava Juice channel, Roi Fabito. The official series will premiere in spring 2022.

With 16.8 million subscribers and more than 8 billion views, Fabito is known for his positivity and messages of staying humble, being true to yourself and chasing your dreams; as well as for his creativity, youthful spirit and love of all things messy.

Fans of the Guava Juice YouTube channel will get a sneak peek at the new series that follows the extraordinary adventures of 14-year old Roi (Roi Fabito) and his best friends: plucky teenager Jenny (Bethany Brown) and fretful, safety-first Guava (a walking, talking guava fruit/Adrian Petriw) as they work at a mysterious curio shop and travel to parallel worlds and dimensions throughout the multiverse in Roi's magical bathtub.