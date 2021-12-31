With 16.8 million subscribers and more than 8 billion views, Fabito is known for his positivity and messages of staying humble, being true to yourself and chasing your dreams; as well as for his creativity, youthful spirit and love of all things messy.
Fans of the Guava Juice YouTube channel will get a sneak peek at the new series that follows the extraordinary adventures of 14-year old Roi (Roi Fabito) and his best friends: plucky teenager Jenny (Bethany Brown) and fretful, safety-first Guava (a walking, talking guava fruit/Adrian Petriw) as they work at a mysterious curio shop and travel to parallel worlds and dimensions throughout the multiverse in Roi's magical bathtub.In episode 1, Spicy Challenge, which is available for free now on the Guava Juice YouTube channel and the YouTube Kids app, Roi, Guava and Jenny get into a hot sauce challenge that threatens to destroy the boardwalk. On a quest to find the hottest pepper in the multiverse, they unleash a ghost pepper who rains fireballs down on the town. Produced by Studio71 and Mainframe Studios, The Guava Juice Show was created by John Hazlett,
Lienne Sawatsky and Dan Williams. Roi Fabito, Gregory R. Little and Michael Schreiber executive produce along with Michael Hefferon, Adam Boorstin and Hazlett, Sawatsky and Williams. Susanne Daniels is global head of original content for YouTube. Nadine Zylstra serves as head of family, learning and impact for YouTube Originals. Daniel Haack is the creative lead on The Guava Juice Show for YouTube Originals.