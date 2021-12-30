Going in two-footed against those abusing TV rights of the top flight Spanish football league, a Barcelona court has approved a new measure for immediate blocking of domains belonging to more than 40 IPTV platforms and pirated card-sharing operators showing LaLiga games.
The ruling is the result of a joint lawsuit filed by pay-TV firm TAD-Movistar + and LaLiga for the protection of the content of their respective channels, through which matches are offered. The lawsuit requested judicial authorisation to pursue action against piracy of exclusive sporting events, in line with what was approved by the European Parliament, which in May of this year urged the Member States to enable legal measures in such cases of piracy.
It means that that the main Spanish internet operators – namely Vodafone, Orange, MásMóvil (R, Telecable, Euskaltel) Digimóbil y Telefónica España – will have to block domains identified as being linked to pirate platforms.
The judgment also grants LaLiga and Movistar+ an authorisation to request the blocking of the new domains each week within a specific period, which allows both parties to react quickly to the pirate content platforms.
It means that that the main Spanish internet operators – namely Vodafone, Orange, MásMóvil (R, Telecable, Euskaltel) Digimóbil y Telefónica España – will have to block domains identified as being linked to pirate platforms.
The judgment also grants LaLiga and Movistar+ an authorisation to request the blocking of the new domains each week within a specific period, which allows both parties to react quickly to the pirate content platforms.