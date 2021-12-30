 @flix announces Flix New Year Binge | Programming | News | Rapid TV News
&flix has scheduled a range of movies under the banner of Flix New Year Binge.

flixProgrammes include The Twilight Saga New Moon, The Twilight Saga Eclipse, The Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn- 1 and Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn- 2 on 31 December.

On 31 December &flix will show romance-fantasy film series Twilight Saga, starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. Bella (Stewart) moves to a new town and falls in love with her classmate Edward (Pattinson).

Programmes on 1 January include Thai martial arts films Tom Yung Goong and Tom Yung Goong 2 starring Tony Jaa. The crime drama shows the journey of a young fighter Kham (Jaa) who visits Australia to retrieve his stolen elephant. But the challenges on this new land are not easy.

Other titles include teen horrors I Know What You Did Last Summer and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, followed by the cinematic reboot of classic TV series The Equalizer, starring Denzel Washington.

