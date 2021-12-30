The story revolves around three children who try every possible trick to own their mother’s will. The story is based at a farmhouse, which highlights the dichotomy between the rich and the poor.

The family drama is directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma and stars Amol Parashar, Sanjay Mishra, Flora Saini, Barkha Singh, Vijay Raaz, and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Archana Anand, chief business officer, ZEE5 Global, said: “Our commitment is to bring our viewers content that resonates and relates with them and makes them feel part of the story. As we start the new year we are happy to announce our partnership with the legendary filmmaker Subhash Ghai for 36 Farmhouse to take it to audiences across the world.”

Ghai added: “I believe change is the only constant. Especially now with OTT, people have started consuming so much content. It is amusing that we can reach out to so many people just with a click on their device. 36 Farmhouse reflects the family issues of a lot of Indian families and sheds light upon the differences between the rich and the poor. My team has put in the best work and I am sure viewers are going to enjoy watching my film on ZEE5. I am looking forward to the premiere.”