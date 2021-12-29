Global superstar Will Smith, with the help of a group of elite explorers from National Geographic, has embarked on an adventure around the world to explore Earth’s greatest wonders and reveal its most hidden secrets.

Combining cinematography with Smith's curiosity and enthusiasm, Welcome To Earth, aDisney+ original series from National Geographic, follows the two-time Academy Award nominee on an adventure around the world to explore Earth’s greatest wonders and reveal its most hidden secrets. It is described as an "exciting, multisensory ride through Earth’s most mind-bending portals."



The series is executive produced by Darren Aronofsky and Jane Root, the series features National Geographic Explorers Albert Lin, Diva Amon and Cristina Mittermeier, and polar expeditionist Dwayne Fields and mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer.

Throughout the six-part limited series produced by the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Aronofsky, Protozoa Pictures, Root’s Nutopia and Westbrook Studios, Smith is guided by elite explorers on his journey, getting up close and personal with some of the most thrilling spectacles on the planet — from volcanoes that roar in silence to deserts that move beyond perception to animal swarms with minds of their own.