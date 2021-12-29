Surf travel series The Drive Thru is back for its 10th season, premiering on 30 December on Fuel TV around the world.

Fernando Figueiredo, president and CEO of Fuel TV, said: “This is a dream come true for us at Fuel TV. To have Greg Browning and Taylor Steele producing and steering the project, with the world well known musician and surfer Donavon Frankenreiter and the 11 times world champion Kelly Slater on this mission, we are thrilled to have the Drive Thru return to where it all started.”

The Drive Thru presenters include Donavon Frankenreiter, Hendrix Frankenreiter, Benji Weatherley, Parker Coffin, Griffin Colapinto and Eric Geiselman.

They were joined by some of the best surfers in the world, including Dane Reynolds, Eithan Osborne, Kelly Slater, Pete Mel, John Mel, Anthony Ruffo, Cole Houshmand, Jett Schilling, Caroline Marks, Carissa Moore, Evan Geiselman, and Michael Dunphy.