Independent licensing administrator Access Advance has revealed that IT behemoth Microsoft has become a licensor and licensee of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool.
As a Licensor, all of Microsoft’s HEVC/H.265 essential patents are now included under the HEVC Advance Patent Pool license. As a Licensee, Microsoft gains access to the over 16,500 (and counting) world-wide patents essential to implementing the HEVC/H.265 video codec standard licensed through the HEVC Advance pool.
Access Advance was formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of standards-based video codec technologies. Under the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, licensees have access to over fifteen thousand patents to implement the HEVC/H.265 standard.
The association also recently announced the VVC Advance Patent Pool, which will provide coverage to patents essential to the VVC/H.266 and VSEI standards, as well as the Multi-Codec Bridging Agreement, which provides Licensees in both the HEVC Advance and VVC Advance Patent Pools with a substantially reduced royalty as compared to the royalties due under each of the separate HEVC and VVC Patent Pools, for products that implement both HEVC and VVC.
Commenting on welcoming Microsoft to its fold, Access Advance CEO Peter Moller said: “We are very pleased to welcome Microsoft, one of the world’s most recognized and respected companies and a leader in innovation, to our HEVC Advance programme. Microsoft becoming a licensee, as well as a licensor making their H.265/HEVC essential patents available for license through the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, further demonstrates the value of our HEVC Advance pool licence.”
