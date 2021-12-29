Opening the door to more immersive experiences delivered through such products, leading supplier of smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technology and products Vuzix has entered into an agreement with comms provider Verizon.
The collaboration will see Vuzix use Verizon’s 5G and edge computing technologies to deliver what it claims will be a first-of-its-kind augmented reality experience for sports and gaming. It will focus on the technology advancement and commercialisation aspects of delivering immersive augmented reality training experiences powered by Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service and edge compute platform and Vuzix Shield smart glasses.
The two companies will use a proof-of-concept programme that was completed earlier in 2021 which demonstrated the power of Verizon’s 5G and edge computing platform to run applications at the edge of the network using Vuzix smart glasses to deliver improved response time, longer battery life and increased computing capacity.
"5G and edge compute are important elements to ultimately deliver low latency and optimal performance of powerful smart glasses-based applications," explained president and chief executive officer Vuzix Paul Travers. “We’re excited to further our relationship with Verizon to leverage Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network and our award winning Vuzix Shield smart glasses to deliver new cutting-edge augmented reality experiences.”
“By leveraging Verizon's 5G Edge and ultra-light weight AR smart glasses from Vuzix, we are delivering immersive technology in the field of sports training and fan experience,” added Verizon vice president of device technology Brian Mecum.
