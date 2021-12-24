discovery+, the non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service from Discovery, has announced new and original programming that will be available in January.

New Year's Day premieres will include the revival of the hit show about the paranormal world, Ghost Hunters, and London Lit, which follows the lives and loves of a group of glamorous Nigerian Brits. Shock Doc: Scream: The True Story goes behind the scenes of the fan-favourite horror film, while Selling the Hamptons follows the top real estate agents in one of the US's most exclusive zip codes.

Titles premiering in January include Homeboy, which follows Rajiv Surendra, best known as Kevin Gnapoor in Mean Girls, as he shares his contemporary approach to transforming life's mundane tasks into gratifying works of art. The Repair Shop sees some of Britain's most skilled restoration experts breathe new life into much-cherished family heirlooms that are dropped off by members of the public, who reveal the personal stories behind the items.

Remix My Space with Marsai Martin surprises young people who have made a lasting positive impact in their communities with a personalized bedroom makeover from an expert design team. Like Mother, Like Daughter? follows six pairs of mothers and daughters who embark on a three-week retreat to address their broken relationships.

King of the Con profiles Barry Minkow, who has gone from whiz kid, to convict, to pastor, to fraud fighter, to convict yet again. American Detective with Joe Kenda follows Lt. Joe Kenda, one of the most successful homicide detectives in the country, as he recalls some of his most notable case files.

Radford Returns follows a luxury sports car designer, a master builder, and an F1 World Champion tasked with designing, building, and test driving the last gas-powered supercar for Lotus while building a world class team around them. Ant Anstead, Jenson Button, Mark Stubbs and Roger Behle united to revive the British coach-building company Radford.

Finally, Cabin Chronicles explores the architecture, design and human connection behind beautiful cabins and their surrounding landscapes.