CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform, has appointed a new build partner to lead its £32 million investment in digital infrastructure throughout Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

Svella Connect has been selected to deliver the construction programme on CityFibre’s behalf. The team will work closely with CityFibre, Barnsley Council and local communities to manage disruption and ensure a fast and successful rollout.

Mobilisation is now under way with Svella Connect to replace the previous build partner and construction is due to begin again in early 2022. Throughout the project residents will be kept informed by direct mailings ahead of works in their streets beginning.

Natalie Ward, CityFibre’s city manager for Barnsley, said: “We are delighted to have appointed a new build partner so quickly who we know will really help ramp up our operation in the town. Already this year we have made significant progress and we aim to accelerate even faster throughout 2022.

“CityFibre is leading the charge in South Yorkshire to make full fibre available to the people and businesses of Barnsley and we look forward to this transformative technology being available in even more homes very soon.”

Gavin Davies, Svella Connect managing director, added: “This appointment as a build partner is great news for Svella Connect and it’s exciting for us to lead such an important multi-million pound infrastructure project which will see homes and businesses benefit from a modern, hybrid network.

“It reinforces our position as a key infrastructure partner to CityFibre, supporting its nationwide connectivity targets, and will see us further expand and strengthen our delivery teams in Yorkshire.”