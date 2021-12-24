Smart TV solutions provider Foxxum is collaborating with automotive infotainment embedded solutions provider Cinemo to power Foxxum Car OS, a new in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) experience using Foxxum’s software and customisable connected TV (CTV) solutions.

With 10 years of experience in developing and optimising solutions for CTVs and their apps, Foxxum is now expanding its scope and dedicating itself to the increasingly digital automotive industry.

Cinemo develops powerful and high-quality multimedia and streaming solutions that enable automotive brands to build innovative IVI solutions for drivers and passengers alike.

IVI offers car drivers and passengers a combination of entertainment and information, along with a safer way of interaction by using large touch screen displays, button panels and voice commands. IVI solutions include a wide range of content, kid-friendly and safe entertainment and serve as a distraction while charging the car.

Foxxum will provide automotive clients with access to a variety of its entertainment content, along with a hub that can be customised to the user's preferences and provide access to the most frequently used content, such as VOD and live TV channels.

Through this collaboration, Foxxum can use its relationships with its content partners to give them an opening in IVI in addition to the reach in CTV, without having to work with another partner.

Ronny Lutzi, Foxxum CEO and founder, said: “’Made in Germany’ is a true seal of quality in the automotive industry, and that's exactly what we can ensure with our new IVI solution Foxxum Car OS. With Cinemo, we have found the perfect technology partner with whom we can bring German quality and innovation to the global market.”