Data from BrandTotal on how the world’s leading streaming services have advertised across top social media channels ahead of the Christmas holiday has revealed HBO Max as the leader on paid share-of-voice while Gen Z has proven to be the key demographic for streamers.
In the study, the leading social advertising competitive intelligence and brand analytics platform analysed 3,164 paid social media ads from top streaming platforms. It investigated paid social media ad campaigns for Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV Plus, Peacock, and Paramount+ across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Paid social ads were analysed over a 30-day period from 23 November to 22 December 2021.
In an analysis of paid share-of-voice (SOV), defined by percentage of sponsored impressions, HBO Max dominated, with nearly 40% (38%) paid SOV. Meanwhile, Disney came in at 26%. In total, HBO Max and Disney owned nearly two-thirds (64%) of all paid social media ad impressions for streamers.
“This is a two-horse race ahead of Christmas,” said Alon Leibovich, CEO & Co-Founder, BrandTotal. “Both HBO Max and Disney+ are being aggressive to court subscribers and drive retention. HBO Max is investing considerably, however, and has overtaken Disney+ which was outpacing them over the summer.”
Overall, Gen Z (18-24) was a key focus for the streamers analysed, with over half (53%) of all ad impressions targeting that demographic. Meanwhile, 22% targeted those 25-34, with 11% targeting those 35-44. Just 14% of all impressions targeted those over the age of 45. Hulu (63%) and Peacock (61%) were the most likely to target Gen Z. The least likely were Netflix (37%) and Paramount+ (39%).
“The streaming space is interesting in terms of demographic social ad-targeting,” added Leibovich. “One might expect streamers to over-index on Gen Z impressions by a considerable margin. In reality, streamers recognise that younger audiences have largely cut the cord and are making a wider push to attract middle-aged and older audiences.”
BrandTotal also found that ahead of the key Christmas period, streamers focused their social ad budgets on Twitter (49%), followed by YouTube (31%), Facebook (11%), and Instagram (8%). None of the streamers, with the exception of Netflix – and only at a very small scale – ran ads on LinkedIn during the period.
“Twitter has dominated heading into the Christmas holiday,” Leibovichconcluded . “Over the last two weeks, half of all paid impressions were on Twitter. For comparison, Meta-owned platforms combined – Facebook and Instagram – only saw 20%.”
