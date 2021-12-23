Wildlife TV channel Love Nature 4K is now available for subscribers of the Uсom on-demand service in Armenia.

In Russia and the CIS countries, the channel is distributed by THEMA RUS, a Canal + International group company.

Natalya Kabikova, managing director of THEMA RUS, commented: “We are very pleased that the high-definition format is gaining popularity not only among Russian operators, but also among our partners in CIS. Winter is a great time to discover the fascinating educational content of Love Nature 4K, and we wish the viewers pleasure in watching the channel's programmes.”

Ucom CEO Ara Khachatryan added: “At Ucom we try every day to anticipate the wishes and demands of our subscribers. This time, we were the first to make Love Nature 4K channel available in Armenia, and this deal became possible thanks to the co-operation with THEMA RUS. I am sure that this channel will delight viewers with its programmes about wildlife, as well as vivid images in stunning quality.”

In January, Love Nature 4K will premiere the programme A Wild Year on Earth. It looks at how animals around the globe navigate the changing seasons, with spectacular migrations, rebirths, and transformations as the planet’s patterns become less predictable.