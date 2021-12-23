All Channel Films has revealed rthat it will represent the UK docudrama Mercy in the US across all distribution platforms.

Mercy looks at the world of animal agriculture, told though the eyes of a pig (named Mercy) and those involved with and trapped in the factory farming industry. In her hidden world, those who Mercy encounters on her journey from factory farm to slaughterhouse are changed forever. The docudrama aims to deliver a wake-up call on our uncertain times, calling for universal change.

The film stars Maria Austin (The Reverend and Mrs. Simpson - in post-production) in the role of Mercy, as well as Mark Wingett (Quadrophenia, EastEnders), Annette Badland (Ted Lasso, Doctors, EastEnders), John Pickering, Catherine Shipton, and Wendy Morgan (Yanks, Mrs Lowry and Son with Vanessa Redgrave).

Mercy recently had its US premiere as an official selection at the Awareness Film Festival in late October and was a featured title at the 2021 American Film Market.

The announcement was made by director/actress Wendy Morgan of Hear Their Voices productions and Seth Kittay, president, All Channel Films.

Morgan commented: “I was very pleased to have connected with Seth Kittay during my recent trip to Los Angeles. One of my goals was to bring Mercy to North American audiences to raise awareness about the film’s disturbing but important subject matter. All Channel Films will definitely help me in achieving this goal.”

Morgan's film work includes the role of Mollie in John Schlesinger's Yanks; Mrs. Lowry and Son (with Vanessa Redgrave); The Reverend and Mrs. Simpson (Julian Glover); 84 Charing X Road (Anthony Hopkins); Edie (Dame Sheila Hancock); The Mirror Crack'd (Elizabeth Taylor, Angela Lansbury, Tony Curtis); and Birth of the Beatles. Mercy is her directorial debut.