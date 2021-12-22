Hot on the heels of signing a rights-in and rights-out streaming deal with Shout! Factory TV, independent streaming company Cinedigm has announced that nine of its most popular free streaming networks are now available via LG Channels on LG Smart TVs as an integrated free premium streaming OTA offer.
LG Channels features hundreds of channels including films and TV, breaking news, sports and comedy, combining premium, digital internet channels with a broadcast or cable television line-up. The Cinedigm channels are live on LG Smart TVs3.0 model devices and newer.
"Smart TVs have transformed the way viewers consume content with connected TVs becoming the dominant viewing medium for hundreds of millions of viewers," said Jennifer Soltesz, vice president, business development and strategy at Cinedigm.
"Introducing these nine streaming channels to fans and genre enthusiasts on LG Smart TVs now expands Cinedigm's presence across virtually all major television manufacturers in the world. We're pleased to grow our partnership with LG, just in time for the busy holiday season as consumers are making choices around connected TV purchases."
The channels include The Bob Ross Channel, Dove Channel, Real Madrid TV, El Rey Network, Lonestar, MyTime Movie Network, The Country Network, So…Real, The Only Way Is Essex.
