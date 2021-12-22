Buoyed by a record year generating over 100 hours in original production during 2021, digital and linear independent production company MY Entertainment has promoted three members of its executive team.





Founded in 2000 by Michael Yudin, MY Entertainment has established strong working relationships with more than 40 producers in 15 different countries, producing content spanning a variety of genres and delivering ratings for the likes of Discovery, A&E, National Geographic, BBC, Lifetime, MTV, Comedy Central, Travel Channel, ID: Investigation Discovery, Oxygen, Nickelodeon, Food Network, Animal Planet, TruTV, PBS, Reelz and CMT. Popular series and programmes include Ghost Adventures, Ghost Adventures: Cecil Hotel, Pros vs. Joes, Legacy List, Billy Buys Brooklyn, Sin City Justice, Manson Bloodlines and critically acclaimed Breaking Borders.



The new exec moves will see Sarah Glaser to vice president of development, a role she will also serve in for the company’s premium production division One Foot Forward; Jonathan Grosskopf becomes vice president/current programming; and Kerry Miles will now be senior producer/content. All three executives will continue to be based at the company’s New York City headquarters.



Glaser (pictured) most recently served as director of development for MY Entertainment. She joined the company in 2020. Prior to joining MY Entertainment, Glaser served as director of development for



Grosskopf most recently served as MY Entertainment’s executive producer and since joining the company in 2016 he was an executive producer of the company’s paranormal Travel Channel series, Destination Fear (now in its third season) and formatted and launched MY Entertainment’s hit PBS series, Legacy List while also serving as executive producer on several of the company’s highest-rated network series. Kerry Miles has served as the company’s in-house producer since 2019, working on a variety of projects like Legacy List (PBS) and Destination Fear (Travel Channel), for which she garnered her first senior producer credit. Earlier in her role as director of development she worked on numerous projects for Travel Channel, Food Network, Oxygen and MTV.



Commenting on the promotions, Founded in 2000 by Michael Yudin, MY Entertainment has established strong working relationships with more than 40 producers in 15 different countries, producing content spanning a variety of genres and delivering ratings for the likes of Discovery, A&E, National Geographic, BBC, Lifetime, MTV, Comedy Central, Travel Channel, ID: Investigation Discovery, Oxygen, Nickelodeon, Food Network, Animal Planet, TruTV, PBS, Reelz and CMT. Popular series and programmes include Ghost Adventures, Ghost Adventures: Cecil Hotel, Pros vs. Joes, Legacy List, Billy Buys Brooklyn, Sin City Justice, Manson Bloodlines and critically acclaimed Breaking Borders.The new exec moves will see Sarah Glaser to vice president of development, a role she will also serve in for the company’s premium production division One Foot Forward; Jonathan Grosskopf becomes vice president/current programming; and Kerry Miles will now be senior producer/content. All three executives will continue to be based at the company’s New York City headquarters.Glaser (pictured) most recently served as director of development for MY Entertainment. She joined the company in 2020. Prior to joining MY Entertainment, Glaser served as director of development for Optomen Productions where she was instrumental in the sale of multiple series, and secured funding from new and existing network partners. While at Optomen she developed and cast A&E’s The Employables, the documentary series about neurodiversity and employment based on the award-winning BBC series, Employable Me. She also developed the upcoming PBS series, The Great American Recipe.Grosskopf most recently served as MY Entertainment’s executive producer and since joining the company in 2016 he was an executive producer of the company’s paranormal Travel Channel series, Destination Fear (now in its third season) and formatted and launched MY Entertainment’s hit PBS series, Legacy List while also serving as executive producer on several of the company’s highest-rated network series. Kerry Miles has served as the company’s in-house producer since 2019, working on a variety of projects like Legacy List (PBS) and Destination Fear (Travel Channel), for which she garnered her first senior producer credit. Earlier in her role as director of development she worked on numerous projects for Travel Channel, Food Network, Oxygen and MTV.Commenting on the promotions, MY Entertainment president and founder Michael Yudin said: “Sarah, Jonathan and Kerry have continually made invaluable contributions to our company. Their personal creative approaches to developing and producing shows that deliver loyal, engaged viewers for our network partners has helped to further enhance MY Entertainment’s reputation in the global content community.”