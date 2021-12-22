As the leading US telco continues with its corporate realignment to focus on core networking infrastructure, principally fibre and 5G, AT&T has agreed to sell its Xandr global programmatic advertising marketplace to Microsoft.
Launched in 2018, Xandr offers advanced TV advertising designed to help marketers improve the performance of their campaigns using data and technology.
Offering reasons for the acquisition, Microsoft noted that as the digital landscape evolves in a post-cookie world, it and Xandr can shape the digital ad marketplace of the future. Xandr's technology is seen as strategically complementing Microsoft's current advertising offerings and will see use in helping to accelerate delivery of digital advertising and retail media solutions for the open web. This will be carried out by combining Microsoft's audience intelligence, technology and global advertising customer-base with Xandr's scaled, data-driven platform.
"Microsoft's shared vision of empowering a free and open web and championing an open industry alternative via a global advertising marketplace makes it a great fit for Xandr," said Xandr's EVP and GM Mike Welch. “We look forward to using our innovative platform to help accelerate Microsoft's digital advertising and retail media capabilities.”
"With Xandr's talent and technology, Microsoft can accelerate the delivery of its digital advertising and retail media solutions, shaping tomorrow's digital ad marketplace into one that respects consumer privacy preferences, understands publishers' relationships with consumers and helps advertisers meet their goals," added Mikhail Parakhin, president of web experiences at Microsoft.
The agreement builds on a decade-long relationship between Xandr, including its predecessor companies, and Microsoft for delivering global digital media solutions for advertisers. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory reviews.
