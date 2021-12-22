The first season of the Rabbit Films original adventure reality series Ultimate Escape has concluded its linear run on TV5 Finland (Discovery Networks) with an average audience share of 9.3% among ages 10-54. This compares with the TV5 primetime slot average of 3.2%.

The first episode of the series scored a 9.9% share in August, while the highest rated episode was No.5, which featured popular heavy metal musician Eicca Toppinen, and scored an 11.4% share.



In Ultimate Escape there are only 24 hours, 24 clues and 24 calls to release a celebrity from a locked container. A fearless and strong host is on a mission to conquer the most extreme conditions, face the toughest challenges and solve the hardest clues in order to save the celebrity from an unknown location. The celebrity locked in the container has access to information, clues and tips that will help the host find them. The clock is ticking. Will he make it?

TV5 Finland will air an extra episode of the Rabbit Films show, which recaps the most impressive and agitating moments from the series. It also features interviews of the celebrities that are conducted after the filming has concluded and they have been able to watch their own episode.

As the celebrities are locked inside the container for the whole duration of the episode, they have not seen the host complete the challenges. Only now are they able to comprehend the consequences of the decisions that they made.