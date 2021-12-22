Leading content provider SPI/FilmBox has scored another win for its Turkish drama Dizi on the du TV platform in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Delivered in collaboration with UAE-based content licensing management company SAWA Rights Management (SRM), SPI’s premium Turkish drama hub will be available to subscribers of du’s Arabic Essential package.
Established in April 2019, Dizi broadcasts award-winning and popular Turkish series dubbed in multiple languages. It reaches millions of households worldwide, rapidly growing its global footprint with recent launches in Sub-Saharan Africa, CEE and Western Europe. Over 600 hours of popular series including the International Emmy Award-winning Endless Love, global phenomenon Black Money Love and other successful productions starring A-list stars such as Tuba Büyüküstün, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, and Farah Zeynep Abdullah will be available to subscribers, dubbed in Arabic.
Commenting on the new deal, SAWA Rights Management chief executive officer Ali Ajouz said: “Once again, we are delighted to bring to our platform clients across the Middle East, the opportunity to add Dizi, a top-quality and entertainment-rich TV channel that will satisfy the most demanding of TV viewers. In addition to adding Dizi to du’s Essential-Arabic package, we are working hard to add Dizi on as many platforms as possible.”
“Turkish series became a global phenomenon in recent years and they are exceptionally popular in the Middle East. It is our absolute pleasure to make the riveting world of Dizi accessible to more households in the UAE with du through our partnership with SAWA,” added Murat Muratoğlu, head of distribution at SPI International.
du already carries family entertainment channels from the SPI’s portfolio such as the flagship channel FilmBox HD; combat sports live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts service FightBox H; and documentaries hub DocuBox HD.
