Enabling global channel aggregation and signals from the Faroe Islands through a dedicated point of presence (POP), Red Bee Media is delivering channel aggregation services to Vodafone Iceland, with the telco accessing live signals for its subscription broadcast packages through Red Bee’s Channels Store.
The Red Bee Channel Store is a signal aggregation and distribution platform where live content is aggregated from multiple sources over Red Bee’s global network. It includes internal and external playout sources, fixed-line fibre connections, web streams, secure internet delivery and satellite down-link through Red Bee’s own teleport facilities. With 1200 active channels and a catalogue of 10 000 global sources, Red Bee’s Channel Store is currently connecting over a 100 signal suppliers and distributors globally.
"Signing up to Red Bee’s Channel Store has given us access to a smart and simple channel aggregation solution, enabling us to update the content in our broadcast packages easily, whenever we need to,” commented Þorsteinn Gunnlaugsson, manager broadcast services, Vodafone Iceland. “Red Bee also showed added flexibility in setting up an additional Point of Presence for us to be able to deliver live television signals from Farao Islands to our subscribers in Iceland.”
"With the Channel Store, we have created one of the most comprehensive and flexible channel aggregation services in the world, and we are seeing a constantly increasing interest from telcos, streaming services and broadcasters all over the world” says David van Kemenade, product manager for Red Bee’s distribution services. “Customers like Vodafone Iceland are now simplifying their aggregation process and can choose from tens of thousands of sources to create dedicated channel packages for their customers.”
