Just weeks after it became part of the fuboTV empire, French streaming service Molotov has branched out further in a deal with the M6 Group to distribute the M6, W9, 6Ter and Gulli channels, as well as the catch-up and bonus content, on its platform.
Since its launch 5 years ago, Molotov has continuously expanded its offers and currently offers linear and non-linear programmes from more than 200 publishers and channels, almost the entire French audiovisual landscape, on its platform.

From 18 December, Molotov will distribute M6 group’s free-to-air channels as part of its paid offers so that its subscribers can benefit from access to these channels as well as the catch-up and bonus content and a cloud-based recording function.

The M6 Group free-to-air DTT channels will no longer be accessible free of charge but only as part of Molotov’s paid offers. Catch-up and bonus content from M6 Group’s channels will be available on Molotov from the beginning of 2022. Molotov will continue to distribute all other free-to-air DTT channels free of charge.

