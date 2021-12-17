SPI’s FilmBox has built up a large fan base in the Netherlands since its launch in May this year. As a result, SPI is joining forces with sales house Bionic Media, which has been representing FilmBox since mid-November.

Jeroen Bergman, general manager Film1 and FilmBox Netherlands, commented: “I am proud that FilmBox is taking this important next step based on the enthusiastic reception from Dutch viewers and television platforms and I am very happy with the collaboration with Bionic.”

Bionic Media is a boutique sales house and is the exclusive partner of FilmBox. It takes care of spot sales and content and brand partnerships in the Netherlands.

Jacqueline Heemskerk, managing partner Bionic Media, said: “We are delighted that FilmBox has joined Bionic Media. It is a nice addition and fits well in our portfolio of high-quality thematic channels with a clear target group.”

FilmBox, which broadcasts films with no commercial breaks, is currently available via Canal Digitaal, DELTA, Caiway, Online.nl, Plinq, Trined, Kabelnoord and SKP. It delivers a selection of Hollywood movies, international cinema classics, local productions and hit series. December highlights include psychological thriller The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, German drama Lara, and erotic thriller En Affaere (An Affair) from Norway.