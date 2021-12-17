The fourth and final season of critically-acclaimed drama Killing Eve is to come to screens on the US at the end of February 2022, first for subscribers of the AMC+ direct-to-consumer service on 20 February and on the main AMC platform and BBC America a week later.
Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America. The series is financed and distributed by Endeavor Content.
After the emotional climax of Season Three, Eve (Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) are in very different places. Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a “monster.”
Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny's hit. This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale.
Laura Neal (Sex Education, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) continues the Killing Eve tradition of a new lead writer every season, following Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote. Neal is also an executive producer on season four. Executive producers for the upcoming season are Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Laura Neal and Sandra Oh.
