Based in Bogotá, RTVC offers the latest news, educational and cultural entertainment over three terrestrial channels. Previously, RTVC had outsourced its entire news production and distribution operation to a third party. In 2020, the government approved a project to strengthen the infrastructure, information sourcing and news production in house under RTVC’s direction and mission, giving the broadcaster full creative control over story development and distribution.

The new design and installation, which was led by system integrator NYL Electrónica, features capabilities to manage source materials and production including wires, news story planning and development, editing and graphics, and delivery. The underlying Dalet media asset management platform centralises content for efficient access, while the core orchestration engine automates the story-centric workflow enabling a friction-free flow of content.

Carlos Raúl González Martínez, supervising transmission engineer, RTVC, said: “The Dalet newsroom solution has extensive capabilities that we are able to perfect into a workflow for our specific needs. We also had the support of Dalet to help us define that workflow. This was extremely important because above all for RTVC, it was Dalet’s 20 years of experience that helped create a brand-new news environment with a new team. Beyond the learning curve, there were many factors we needed to take into consideration as we designed the very best workflow for our editors, graphic designers and playout. Thanks to their sound guidance, we have a highly reliable and responsive platform for what we need today that will support us into the future.”

The mandate called for deployment within two months of contract. With Covid restrictions still in force, Dalet and NYL Electrónica led the launch efforts virtually, with only key elements such as on-premises installation and coaching of personnel, done on site and in person.

Roman Becerra, general manager, NYL Electrónica, commented: “Dalet is known for its end-to-end news capabilities and is used across South America by many national broadcasters. This gave us the confidence to agree to deploy under such strict conditions and even stricter timeline.

The team at RTVC is currently testing the integrated Dalet social media module which provides content creation and distribution as well as analytics on audience engagement, helping RTVC fine tune what content audiences are looking for.

Julian Decaix, general manager, Americas, Dalet, said: “Bringing the news operation in house gives RTVC greater control over the story they need to tell with Dalet providing them with the platform to tell it quickly on any medium. They can easily reuse content from the archives and visually brand their content in new ways. While Dalet has perfected the story-centric workflow, RTVC now has the foundation to centralize its entire production, including its digital and radio channels onto one platform, connecting all systems and centralizing assets for cross channel use.”