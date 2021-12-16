Research from connected TV (CTV) performance advertising platform tvScientific has found that more than half of consumers watch video content from connected TVs, while brand recall on CTV advertising is at least 39% higher than social media and other ad digital channels.
The report, How CTV Advertising Powers The Performance TV Revolution, analysed first-party and consumer data to better understand how CTVs are powering the performance TV revolution and what it means for advertisers.
“We are in an age where digital advertising revolves around 2-inch ads sandwiched between an endless stream of social media content — and these ads command a staggering premium,” remarked tvScientific CEO Jason Fairchild. “CTV represents a unique new era in which advertisers can reach consumers with large, full-screen ads with no surrounding clutter. They deliver superior consumer recall and drive measurable performance for advertisers. Our new report paints a compelling picture of why advertisers need to adapt as CTV adoption grows.”
The report revealed that nearly three-fifths (57%) say the primary way they watch television, movies, and other video content is by streaming it digitally, compared with just over a quarter who watch through cable or linear TV.
Moreover, as many as 92% of consumers who watched streaming content also use at least one ad-supported service. Yet at the same time, the study noted that audiences claim that they find ads on TV or streaming less annoying than ads on social media, websites, or in mobile games, and that they’re able to recall ads on streaming TV 46% of the time, which is at least 39% more often than they can recall ads on other channels.
The report also found that more than half of consumers watched streaming video content from their smart TV or CTV, which was more than all other digital viewing options combined. Just less than a quarter of respondents watched streaming content on an external smart device, while 11% watched on a mobile device, 9% on a computer or laptop, and six percent on a video game console.
