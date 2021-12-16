Growing UK Internet Service Provider (ISP) Box Broadband, serving a combination of rural and non-rural areas, has launched a new TV offering through a partnership with Netgem TV.





“ The new partnership comes at what Box says particularly important time for the broadband industry, as the UK’s broadband is being upgraded to full-fibre optic broadband enabling access to fast, reliable broadband at an affordable price. Yet YouGov data commissioned by Netgem earlier in 2021 found that, in many cases, there is a ‘streaming divide’ between rural and urban areas. Most notably, it highlighted that up to four in five rural respondents would like more than “broadband only” offers from broadband providers, as the lack of gigabit-capable broadband availability currently prevents them from accessing the popular streaming services that the rest of the nation enjoys.Looking ahead to 2022, Box is planning to build and deliver in excess of 60,000 new homes, in its South of England target area over the next 12 months along with the fibre optic infrastructure to connect every premises to the broadband network with fibre straight to the premise. The partnership with Netgem is regarded as potentially playing plays a crucial part in delivering this ambition and launching Box Broadband’s triple offering of broadband, TV and phone services.“We are thrilled that our customers will have access to the most popular TV shows, sport and films that Netgem TV has to offer as we deploy our gold standard full fibre broadband across the South,” said Box Broadband CEO Graham Sargood.The new offering enables Box Broadband customers to access more than 200 free and premium channels including 80 extra channels to Freeview available at home or on the go on mobile. Netgem TV also gives access to the Freeview Play service with hundreds of extra boxsets and movies for free, and what is said to be the widest choice of “add on'' subscription apps in the market, all on one slick award-winning 4K TV Box and via a mobile app. Box Broadband has made brilliant strides in providing ultrafast broadband for customers in usually hard-to-reach areas, so we are delighted to be partnering together, so its customer-base can finally enjoy the best entertainment, with the best resolution, at the best price and all in one place,” commented Netgem UK chief commercial officer Shan Eisenberg.