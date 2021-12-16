ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content, has entered into a strategic partnership with India’s leading content and IP studio Applause Entertainment for a multi-show association.

The two companies will collaborate to create a content slate of new ZEE5 originals in Hindi across genres.

ZEE5 Global unveiled its first offering as part of the partnership, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment and directed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee. The original will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 in January 2022. Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is a dramedy series with a unique take on a dysfunctional royal family.

Punit Misra, president - content & international markets, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, said: “ZEE5’s content design principles centre around intimately knowing our viewers and building a bouquet of engaging and entertaining offerings for our multiple consumer cohorts. While consumer intimacy is at the heart of our content creation philosophy, our content creator partners are the other crucial pillar in our approach. We are excited about our partnership with one of the leading content creators of our country – Sameer Nair & Applause Entertainment. With our shared belief in consumer obsession, coupled with their unique content creation capabilities, I am confident that we will win the hearts of millions.”

Added Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment: “Over the past four years, Applause has created a diverse slate of content and explored stories across genres, languages and geographies. We are thrilled that our first outing with ZEE5 is with Kaun Banegi Shikarwati… We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with ZEE5 and help contribute in a small way to their global ambition.”

Users can download the ZEE5 app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store, on Roku devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire Stick. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com.