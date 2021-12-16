Digital media management and licensing company Bitmax has revealed that it has invested $150,000 in Dolby Atmos Suites at its Los Angeles and London facilities to support client content preparation, compliance and quality assessment needs for the platform.
Bitmax has invested in Dolby Atmos suites at the request of its music video and film clients due to the increased demand by consumers at home wanting to optimise their viewing experience on their home entertainment systems. With the increased investment by consumers in sound bars and advanced home entertainment systems, Bitmax’s clients wanted to deliver content that utilised these technologies to the full. In particular, the company wishes to take advantage of the ability of Dolby Atmos to give audiences audience the impression of sound coming from above, and the ability for sound to move around in a 3D space.
“We’ve recognised that lot happens to an Atmos asset from when it leaves the mixing suite to when it arrives at the content platform,” said Bitmax operations and technology director Scott Pawsey. “We have the expertise to ensure that our client’s content arrives on the platform as good as it left the mixing suite, giving the home consumer the full experience intended by the director.”
The new facilities are active and have been used to deliver the first four tracks for Apple with client Absolute Label Services. Remarked Bridget Branagan-Freeman, digital production manager, Absolute Label Services, said: “It was very easy process working with Bitmax for a mixed media album we were looking to release. Bitmax had no issues incorporating video, Dolby Atmos and lossless audio files.”
