Luciano Ramos, senior vice president of development and core engineering at Rogers, said: "At Rogers, it is our top priority to deliver the latest cutting-edge technology and reliable broadband experiences to our customers. We're proud to be working with Harmonic to bring leading DAA and virtualised solutions for our cable and converged FTTH services. Deploying a cloud-native virtualised access platform with a clear path to DOCSIS 4.0 allows us to seamlessly evolve our network, while continuing to bring the best of connectivity to our customers.”

Rogers is deploying Harmonic's CableOS Platform in a distributed access architecture (DAA) with virtualised CMTS software and the Ripple Remote-PHY (R-PHY) node. The CableOS Platform is future ready to support converged cable and FTTH, DOCSIS 4.0 technology and other advanced services including edge cloud. Rogers is using this technology to fully converge its data, voice and video services in the IP domain, which will bring several benefits including faster speed, higher availability for its customers, and a reduction in space, power and cooling costs to support its growing network.

Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, cable access business at Harmonic, said: "Harmonic is thrilled to partner with Rogers Communications as they evolve and scale their network to meet the demands for ultra-fast broadband, connecting Canadians to endless opportunities via the digital highway. With our CableOS Platform, Rogers Communications is able to meet customer connectivity demands with high reliability, security and low latency.”

Harmonic's CableOS Platform powers more than 3 million cable modems for a growing number of innovative cable and fiber operators worldwide, including the largest operators in North America and Europe, and leading service providers in Latin America and Asia.