In a move that the UK ISP says will bring its Future Fibre customer’s TV experience to the next level, TalkTalk has launched the TV 4K Box.
Coupled with full-fibre connectivity, the new Wi-Fi device is described as no less than “a faster, simpler way to watch a world of amazing content.” The box has all leading free to air channels and on-demand players, with apps and streaming services, plus features such as Ultra HD 4K viewing.
TalkTalk has partnered with Netgem TV for the content aggregation and the 4K TV Box, offering content from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and BT Sport in a high-quality video format. It has film and boxset content that is said to be not available on other pay-TV platforms, from an array of partnerships with growing services such as Filmzie, Plex, W4 and Free. It also offers over 35 apps, plus add-ons such as movie-lovers Mubi, Bollywood specialist Eros Now, or hayu from NBC Universal for reality TV fans.
The box contains smart features from Netgem such as universal search across content providers to interactive capabilities allowing viewers to play quizzes and enter competition at key moments of the year all through the user interface.
