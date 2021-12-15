Research from live broadcast provider TVU Networks, looking at global media and entertainment industry trends over the course of 2021, has noted a massive shift towards the migration of the entire media supply chain to the cloud.
The study was based on an analysis of key measures and product usage from thousands of customers across all business sectors including media, sports, and entertainment. Overall, TVU Networks said that it has seen a 243% increase in its software-as-a-service SaaS over 2020.in 2021 was industry-wide.
The year also saw IP network delivery solidify its place as the preferred content distribution method for the media and entertainment industry, with a 20% increase in usage of the TVU Grid IP-based video switching, routing and distribution solution this past year compared with 2020. The study noted video usage experiencing a meteoric rise as evidenced by media organisations using a TVU content distribution platform to manage and distribute their video content. Content creators helped propel a near 752% increase in hours of downloaded video in 2021, using AI and cloud based TVU Search. Search proved pivotal for finding live feeds for all major news events, such as: the Capitol Riot, the Impeachment Trial, the Summer Games in Tokyo, and the Dubai Expo 2020.
Observing drivers, TVU pointed to remote production gaining significant traction and stated that it is now seen as a solid and more cost-effective alternative to in-studio and on-location production.
Looking at highlights throughout the year, TVU pointed to successfully transmitting live 8K video over the 5G mmWave band during the Mobile World Congress held in Shanghai. It created a 5G-based private network in the cloud at the China Unicom booth with two, portable TVU 5G Rack Routers. Premier A/V supplier, Ibertelco, connected Portuguese telco, NOS, with TVU Networks to supply video-over-IP delivery solutions at the country’s first 5G–enabled football stadiums, Lisbon’s Estádio da Luz and Estádio José Alvalade. Several TVU One mobile transmitters, the TVU Anywhere mobile app, and TVU transceivers were used to deliver live 5G video from the pitch. During a Liga NOS match, a roaming reporter covered the victory celebration and transported the holographic version of the winning team captain for a post-game interview.
In addition, TVU said that as broadcasters migrated rapidly to a remote production model, it has continued to roll out cloud native and SaaS-based live video solutions in 2021, and the company also said it saw strong traction in its transmitter business.
