START, a streaming service and the leader in creating premium content on the VOD market in Russia and CIS, has announced an exclusive package deal with TV3 Group for Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

As part of the deal TV3 Group has picked up START’s series The Vampires of Midland, Addicted, A Good Man, Ms. Sweet, Fitness, Best Frenemies and other titles, including a number of START’s feature films. The shows will be featured on TV3’s SVOD service GO3 and its TV Channels TV3, TV3Film, TV3 Life, and TV3+.

Daria Bondarenko, EVP sales and acquisitions, START, said: “We are very proud to partner with TV3 Group to bring our premium content to Baltic audiences. There is a huge range of interesting, innovative and multi-genre content included that we know viewers will love. The TV3 Group is an excellent home for all the series, and we hope it would become a solid foundation for our future partnerships in the Baltics.”

Meanwhile, Polot Media has acquired format rights for START’s hit comedy drama series Мs. Sweet for adaptation in Poland.

The series follows Vera Sweet, a long-suffering housewife and mother with a gift for making delicious confectionery. After throwing her philandering husband out, Vera looks to make ends meet and starts her own confectionery business, where she enlists the help of her elderly dad, teenage daughter, and cranky sister, with mixed results.

Bondarenko commented: “We are looking forward to how Polot Media adapts Ms. Sweet for the Polish market as they’ve done a great job with Kowalsky vs. Kowalsky (an adaptation of a hit comedy series Ivanovs vs. Ivanovs).”

Tamara Aagten-Margol, CEO, Polot Media, added: “We are very happy to co-operate with START, we are very excited about the format and already discussing future co-operation together.”