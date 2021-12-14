In a new deal that will feature two new super channel originals plus two acquisitions, Go Button Media has announced that four of its factual series will find a new home on Canada’s Super Channel Fuse.
The four new docuseries are in addition to Secret Nazi Expeditions and Forgotten Frontlines, both Super Channel original productions, which were announced by Go Button Media earlier this year and are slated to premiere in 2022 as well. In total, seven factual series from Go Button have been acquired or commissioned to date. The first of these, Phantom Signals, premiered in 2020.
Acquisitions The Animal Within (6 x 60’) and Colossal Machines (6 x 60’ - pictured) receive their premieres in December and January respectively. Two new Super Channel Originals, Mysteries of the Ancient Dead and Secret Societies: In the Shadows, will follow later in 2022.
Super Channel Original Mysteries of the Ancient Dead (6 x 60’) investigates the secrets of ancient civilisations, exploring complex religious beliefs, strange ceremonies and bizarre rituals around death and the afterlife. It will be distributed internationally by Bossa Nova.
From sea and space-faring designs to mega airborne, mining, and industrial engineering, Colossal Machines (6 x 60’) reveals what’s at stake when the world’s largest constructions and massive machines are put to work, and how all the pieces come together to make a huge impact.
Travelling around the world and back through history, the second new Super Channel Original, Secret Societies: In the Shadows (6 x 60’) will look at the mysterious purposes of secret societies, revealing everything from dark ceremonies and hidden rituals to fraternal orders and blood oaths. It will also question whether these groups seek to pull the levers of power or set out to destroy the ones in charge. The series will be distributed by DCD Rights.
The Animal Within (6 x 60’) investigates how, over centuries of beta testing, nature has manufactured the perfect machine in countless animals and examines what makes some creatures stronger, faster or tougher, while others have faded away. It also asks what we can learn to make humans better.
“We are excited to expand on our existing relationship with Go Button Media,” remarked Super Channel chief content officer Jackie Pardy. “By broadening our programming with these homegrown, compelling docuseries, we have been able to create a regular slot on Monday nights offering our viewers entertaining, factual content.”
“We are delighted to have established such a positive and enduring partnership with Super Channel,” added Go Button Media executive producer Daniel Oron. “This important relationship is a key component in the growth of our slate and creates even more opportunity for our series and business in the international marketplace.”
