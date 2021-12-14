In the first of several major corporate acquisitions being negotiated within the next 18 months, global financing and production studio 108 Media has acquired UK TV distribution and production indie DCD Media in a deal worth $6.3 million (£4.7 million).
From its development, licensing, financing, ad-sales, and production offices and outposts in Singapore, Toronto, Los Angeles, Tokyo, London (HQ), Manila and Kuala Lumpur, 108 Media studio is a global IP and media asset investment firm in the TMT space with a key focus on emerging markets and mergers and acquisitions. Recent contracts include original content production deals with the international teams from Viacom, Discovery, Sony, Netflix, as well as regional and local players like Mediacorp, iQiyi, AXN, and Media Prima in Asia.
Current projects underway within the 108 Media production pipeline include Konbini Zombies (UK/Japan), Performing Kaoru’s Funeral (Japan), A Banquet for Hungry Ghosts (US/Taiwan), I Am Vash (Southeast Asia) and Mrs Raffles (UK) with more to be announced in the coming weeks and months.
The DCD Media deal comprises all DCD Media Plc assets, which include September Films, RIZE USA and DCD Rights, which has a catalogue of more than 3,500 hours of programming across drama, entertainment, factual and music. With wider access to funding and a complementary distribution network, 108 Media says that it can now deliver scale to support the successful DCD Rights business and enable the company to continue to expand internationally. Moreover, it says that its IP slate now has a super charged route to market with a larger distribution tentpole to add to its media and entertainment ecosystem that spans across its development, licensing, financing, ad-sales, and production units.
Going forward, DCD Rights will continue to operate as an independent distribution company and continue to grow its roster of high-profile productions, including dramas The Secrets She Keeps and My Life is Murder as well as factual and entertainment franchises such as Aussie Gold Hunters, Bettany Hughes Treasures series, Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Bridezillas (pictured).
Commenting on the deal, 108 Media CEO Abhi Rastogi said: “The purchase of DCD Media Plc’s assets is just the start of our very exciting structural expansion of being first-tier co-production specialists and adds to our vision of building a modern multi-faceted media company operating proudly at the nexus of the creative and corporate worlds. Having our fully integrated cross-border and cross-cultural studio system already in place, the acquisition of DCD means we now have an impressive catalogue of content, additional production capabilities and a massive global distribution pipeline sharing our dynamic content.”
“We are genuinely excited by this next step in our evolution,” added DCD Rights founder and CEO, Nicky Davies Williams. “Our high-quality library has never been in greater demand, and the new productions which we are co-producing and acquiring continue to be very attractive to established international broadcasters and global platforms.”
