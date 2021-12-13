The fear of many non-US territories was that the leading global subscription video-on-demand platforms would displace local content providers but research from Ampere Analysis is now showing that SVOD players are now driving the take-up of global popular content.
The analyst has released data showing that while in 2017, 15% of the world’s 100 most popular titles were made outside the US, today that figure has grown to 27%.yet it
Ampere’s analysis noted that English-speaking and European markets currently have the lowest appetite for internationally produced content, largely thanks to their heritage of strong local film and TV production. It calculated that such countries generate a significant proportion of global pay-TV and OTT revenues, and predicted that by 2022, will be responsible for generating 71% of OTT subscription revenue and 67% of global pay-TV revenue.
Yet the research flagged that it was not only production strategies that were changing. It added that global SVOD platforms have previously chosen to focus on local content in these markets due to their scale and strong preference for locally produced titles, and most importantly, viewing preferences in these countries are starting to shift.
"It has been gradual, but our analysis shows that the audience for internationally-produced content is growing in the key revenue-generating English-speaking and European markets,” remarked Rahul Patel, senior analyst at Ampere Analysis.
“SVOD subscribers in the US, UK, Australia and Canada in particular are tuning in to content produced overseas, and the major global SVOD platforms like Netflix are driving this trend by commissioning high quality non-English language titles, and by increasing the number of foreign language titles in their catalogues. The pandemic offered a boost to internationally produced content as production shutdowns and release delays led to locked-down viewers looking further afield for shows and movies to watch. As the SVOD players expand geographically and continue to make high production value titles in a multitude of global markets we expect the demand for overseas produced content to further increase.”
Ampere’s analysis noted that English-speaking and European markets currently have the lowest appetite for internationally produced content, largely thanks to their heritage of strong local film and TV production. It calculated that such countries generate a significant proportion of global pay-TV and OTT revenues, and predicted that by 2022, will be responsible for generating 71% of OTT subscription revenue and 67% of global pay-TV revenue.
Yet the research flagged that it was not only production strategies that were changing. It added that global SVOD platforms have previously chosen to focus on local content in these markets due to their scale and strong preference for locally produced titles, and most importantly, viewing preferences in these countries are starting to shift.
"It has been gradual, but our analysis shows that the audience for internationally-produced content is growing in the key revenue-generating English-speaking and European markets,” remarked Rahul Patel, senior analyst at Ampere Analysis.
“SVOD subscribers in the US, UK, Australia and Canada in particular are tuning in to content produced overseas, and the major global SVOD platforms like Netflix are driving this trend by commissioning high quality non-English language titles, and by increasing the number of foreign language titles in their catalogues. The pandemic offered a boost to internationally produced content as production shutdowns and release delays led to locked-down viewers looking further afield for shows and movies to watch. As the SVOD players expand geographically and continue to make high production value titles in a multitude of global markets we expect the demand for overseas produced content to further increase.”