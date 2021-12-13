Bridge Technologies, a provider of end-to-end monitoring solutions in the broadcast field, has announced that it will be demonstrating the new audio capabilities which have been added to its VB440.

These additions will enable audio engineers to monitor and work with immersive audio standards anywhere in the world, using only an HTML-5 based browser.

Designed for the monitoring and analysis of ST 2110 and ST 2022-6 defined high-bitrate broadcast media traffic, the VB440 is a crucial component of core broadcasting networks, production studios, master control centres and outside broadcast vehicles and venues. Its ability to monitor both uncompressed and compressed data – including new functionality for monitoring JPEG XS and HDR signals – on an ultra-low latency basis making it ideal for live production, especially on a remote or distributed basis.

The most recent additions focus on delivering a range of audio monitoring abilities which have been developed in collaboration with professional audio engineers - including a Gonio meter, Loudness radar and the ability to measure multichannel audio across 64 channels within one flow. Channel ordering can be signalled as part of AC-3 or E-AC-3 bitstreams or per-stream configured channel order. All are presented via an easy-to-use GUI – including a ‘room meter’ visualisation that gives engineers the information they need in an accessible, visually engaging format.

The new audio metering capabilities can be applied to a range of surround and immersive audio standards; including 7.1 and 5.1. The new audio tools give the ability to specify customised mapping for these setups and, crucially, grant an ability to listen through a web browser in a stereo downmix – thereby allowing an audio editor to work anywhere, even in spaces that are not equipped with a comprehensive speaker setup. This makes the VB440 ideal for OB and remote production environments where audio engineers do not necessarily have the luxury of their own dedicated space.

Simen Frostad, chairman of Bridge Technologies, said: “Coming from an audio background myself, I’m hugely proud of these new additions to the VB440 and the way they meet the needs of audio engineers – especially those who are increasingly working on the move, away from the studio, on a remote or distributed basis. Tools like this provide incredible production flexibility and lowered production costs, whilst still facilitating the highest levels of creative and technical practice.

“With each new addition, the VB440 pushes the boundaries of what can be achieved in the field of IP and SDI-encapsulated production environments – particularly those that are remote or distributed. Our recent focus has been on catering for the ‘immersive’ qualities that audiences have been demanding, both in relation to audio and elements such as HDR.”