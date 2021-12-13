For the first time since 2013, FIFA is introducing a new commercial partnership structure that will provide companies around the world with more tailored opportunities to partner with the sport of football, use the FIFA brand and support its competitions.

Three distinct partnership verticals are being launched this week with a range of packages available across women’s football, men’s football and esports/gaming.

Kay Madati, FIFA’s chief commercial officer, said: “As we continually work to make football truly global, accessible and inclusive, we recognised the need for a nimble and customisable commercial structure that enables brands big and small, global and local, to connect with all aspects of the beautiful game. The new model will allow our partners to create more tailored programming and marketing activations that align directly with their strategic business goals, and connect them to the world’s most passionate fans, in the world’s most engaging sport.”

Building on FIFA’s Women’s Football strategy unveiled in 2018, the launch of a dedicated women’s football commercial vertical marks another step in FIFA’s commitment to make football more equitable and accessible for women and girls. Partners in this new vertical will be able to directly impact and support the growth and development of the women’s game.

Sarai Bareman, FIFA’s chief women’s football officer, commented: “This marks a groundbreaking moment to maximise the growth of the women’s game and its marketing appeal, as we create equal commercial models across women’s and men’s football for the first time. We’re excited about the opportunities for brands who want to support women’s sport, help accelerate women’s equality, and wish to align themselves with the unparalleled momentum around women’s football.’’

As FIFA continues to broaden its esports and gaming footprint, a dedicated partnerships structure will provide opportunities to participate in the fastest growing media vertical on the planet. FIFAe - the recently launched umbrella brand for all of FIFA’s future esports and gaming initiatives - grants access to the interactive and immersive entertainment world of new generations, cultures, tournaments, and merchandising licensing opportunities.

A flexible partnership model will exist across the new distinct verticals for women’s football, men’s football, and esports/gaming.

World Cup Partners/Women’s Football Partners/FIFAe Partners will receive extensive global commercial rights across all national team tournaments within their respective vertical, or a premium position across all esports competitions for the FIFAe vertical

Sponsors will receive global activation rights surrounding the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the FIFA World Cup and/or across all FIFAe competitions

Tournament Supporters will be able to select territorial activation rights for either the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the FIFA World Cup or the FIFAe competitions. A more flexible Tournament Supporters programme is now available for women’s and men’s development tournaments such as the FIFA U-20 and U-17 World Cups

FIFA Partners continue to hold the highest level of association with global partner status and category exclusivity across their respective FIFA properties and competitions

FIFA’s new commercial approach will enable brands to benefit from new opportunities to associate with FIFA’s brand to build and accelerate new business opportunities as well as create community and purpose-driven programmes.