Redbox has signed a distribution agreement with LG Electronics to include its branded free ad-supported television (FAST) channels as part of LG Channels, which is available on 2016-2021 LG smart TVs including LG OLED smart TVs.

Redbox Free Movies is live now on LG Channels. It will be joined by Redbox War and Westerns offering wars and classic battles streaming any time; Redbox Holiday, which serves up Yuletide family movies; Redbox Rewind, with movies from the 70s, 80s, and 90s and finally, Redbox Romance will deliver classic romcoms and romantic dramas.

LG Channels is LG's free streaming service, providing users with a selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, kids, and more.

Chris Yates, general manager of Redbox on Demand, said: “Redbox is known for being a destination for movies, and these FAST channels will bring a wide range of great movies and TV for viewers via LG Channels. From westerns to holiday favourites to nostalgia, LG’s customers will soon have even more ways to interact with the Redbox brand alongside our streaming app.”