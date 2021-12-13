CANAL+ owned pay-TV provider M7 Group has extended its strategic partnership with AMC Networks International to give viewers in Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania access to video on-demand content related to the flagship channels of AMC, JimJam, Minimax, Spektrum and TV Paprika.
The cooperation, described as landmark, is intended to provide what the parties call “diverse and acclaimed” on-demand content including films, kids’ programming, documentaries, and cooking shows for the upcoming festive season.
Subscribers to AMCNI’s linear channels of Direct One in Hungary, Skylink and Freesat in Czech Republic and Slovakia, and Focus Sat in Romania will be able to watch iconic original series from AMC Networks such as Fear the Walking Dead (S7 - pictured) and Killing Eve (S2-3). AMCNI’s kids’ brands, Minimax and JimJam, will also provide global hit series, including My Little Pony, The Owl & Co., Fireman Sam, and Thomas and Friends. Original productions from Spektrum and TV Paprika are also debuting in M7’s local TV apps in an on-demand form in December.
In addition to 40 hours of new content on-air in Hungary and nearly 30 hours in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania, TV Paprika’s Advent Calendar is bringing a recipe with a creative idea to audiences every day until Christmas.
“We are very pleased with the continuation and further strengthening of our long-standing partnership in the Central European markets,” commented Stefano Colombo, VP Content at M7. “The new agreement provides our subscribers with even more of AMCNI’s attractive and diversified content line-up in all genres, thereby strengthening our on-demand offerings. We look forward to a fruitful cooperation over the coming years.”
“Providing audiences with exclusive and acclaimed content has always been our goal,” added AMCNI EVP/MD Levente Málnay. “We are grateful to have a partner like M7 Group, with whom this significantly enriched video on-demand agreement, will bring M7 customers across Central Europe a broader selection of premium on-demand entertainment in the coming years.”
