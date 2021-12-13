Freeman is currently the company’s general counsel, overseeing business and legal affairs, global operations, compliance and risk. His new appointment will see him extend his portfolio to take on responsibility over technology, transformation and property.

Two months after being confirmed as the permanent CEO of BBC Studios, Tom Fussell has made this appointment to a role which sits at the heart of the company’s future business.

He said: “This is a critical role for BBC Studios’ future and I am delighted that Martyn has agreed to take on the additional responsibility. He has overseen BBC Studios’ operational response to the pandemic, bringing his trademark calm and focus to a challenging set of circumstances for the business and its staff and ensuring that everyone has had the support they need to do their jobs.

“As the BBC’s commercial arm, we have recently committed to growing our returns to the BBC Group by at least 30% over the next five years and are also working to secure our contribution beyond that for the longer term. In overseeing our operational strategy, Martyn will underpin our plans for success, by enabling teams to continue to focus on expanding our audiences and revenue.”

Freeman added: “This is a significant time for the company and I am excited to take on the expanded role. We are driving through plans to realise new digital revenue streams, we have a new CEO at the helm and we have committed to ambitious goals to increase our returns to the BBC Group for the next five year period. I look forward to playing a key role in our continued success.”