Paris-based distributor and producer Prime Entertainment Group has closed announces an international sale for a number of original productions including the hit cinema series Spotlight, Director’s Short Cut and Stars! with Asian partner Rewind Networks.
Prime 12 Dec 2021
Spotlight (402 x 2’30’’) focuses on Hollywood’s A-listers, their films and careers in a very fast-paced and entertaining way. Director’s Short Cut (250 x 4’) reveals the most compelling stories and anecdotes from the film sets, told by the greatest directors in the industry. In Stars! (105 x 4’- pictured) viewers are given an entertaining and highly illustrated biography of their favourite celebrities in just 4 minutes.

Incorporated and headquartered in Singapore, Rewind Networks is a multimedia branded entertainment company, dedicated to providing TV content to multiscreen audiences across the Asia Pacific region.

Rewind Networks’ maiden venture HITS was launched in 2013 as a linear 24x7 pan-regional pay-tv service. It features a curated selection of the greatest television drama and comedy series from the past few decades in high definition. HITS MOVIES, the second service from Rewind Networks, is a 24x7 pan-regional pay-TV channel launched in October 2018 and now available in more than 9 million homes across 8 countries. The service celebrates the best movies ever made from the 1960s to the 1990s, featuring a carefully curated selection of the finest films in HD from across major studios.

Commenting on the deal, Alexandra Marguerite, Prime’s head of sales, said: “We are happy to seal a new deal and maintain our long-term partnership with Rewind Networks for our original cinema-related entertainment productions.”
