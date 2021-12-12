As it aims to drive further momentum in the streaming market, Cinedigm has renewed its agreement with Prime Video Channels for five of its most popular streaming channels, namely indie platform Fandor, horror service Screambox, family-friendly Dove Channel, fanboy-centric CONtv and the documentary-focused Docurama.
Boasting a library of more than 1,000 hours of film and television series, Fandor is said to feature some of the best independent cinema from around the world. Recent additions include the ensemble comedy Distancing Socially, starring Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) and Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and Our Father, the acclaimed 2021 SXSW Grand Jury Award nominee.
Screambox offers a mix of content for casual and die-hard horror fans alike, with films and series that delivers a broad range from the genre. The platform was named one of the Best Streaming Services for 2021 by PC Mag.
CONtv carries a diverse range of film and television essentials focusing on action/thriller, horror, anime and sci-fi/fantasy genres. With films featuring superstars like Milo Gibson and Peter Facinelli (Gangster Land) and& Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell (Silencer), as well as anime hits from the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise, the channel is said to be packed with content for pop culture fans to enjoy.
Dove Channel includes family-friendly content suitable for all audiences. Featuring comedy classics like The Little Rascals, young adult series The Saddle Club, family-friendly dramas Sue Thomas F.B. Eye, and faith favourites like The Ultimate Gift, the channel has thousands of hours of content for the whole family.
Docurama is described by Cinedigm as a “one-of-a kind streaming service dedicated to bringing audiences acclaimed, cutting-edge documentaries. From biographies to true-crime stories the channel informs, educates, and engages audiences with award-winning documentary films & TV series. Popular titles include Anthony Bourdain’s A Cook’s Tour, Hell And Back Again & Rick Steves’ Europe.
“We’ve seen strong growth in each of our Prime Video Channel, and we look forward to additional momentum as we continue to work with the Prime Video Channels team to extend the reach of Fandor, Dove Channel, Screambox, CONtv, and Docurama,” said Daniel Schneider, senior vice president, revenue at Cinedigm commenting on the move. “Prime Video’s vast reach to millions of customers allows Cinedigm to bring these enthusiast channels to new audiences who may not have been previously aware of the rich set of titles available to stream.”
